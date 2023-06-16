PPB: Zachary A Bruce, 27, and two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials have identified the three suspects arrested after a police chase led to a MAX train crash Thursday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Zachary A Bruce, 27, and two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested near Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street around 6:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle they had occupied crashed into a TriMet MAX train, though no one was injured.

According to PPB, two guns were recovered as evidence after the suspects had thrown them out of the car’s windows during a police chase.

Vancouver police had received a concerned report that the occupants of a suspicious vehicle had been wearing ski masks and holding rifles around 5:53 p.m. When officers responded to the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away – leading to the pursuit into Oregon.

The car that crashed was a black 2016 Kia Optima that had been stolen out of Portland on June 11. Vancouver police say they responded to a shooting at the Alder Creek Apartments around 3 p.m. involving the same car.

Bruce has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm (two counts), unlawful possession of machine guns, certain short-barreled firearms or firearms silencers, attempting to elude police while driving a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

The 16-year-old male booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful entry into vehicle, and disorderly conduct in the first degree.

The 17-year-old male was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

PPB asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact investigators via email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-157832.

