PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After taking a pair of “suspicious” individuals into custody Wednesday afternoon, Gresham police say they found 265 stolen apartment keys related to a burglary that took place on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene of SE 190th Avenue and SE Division Street around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious man holding a gun in the parking lot. The caller also claimed the man was also attempting to break into vehicles before walking eastbound on Division Street with a woman.

Authorities said that a short time later, the couple entered the parking lot nearby the Mountain Knolls Apartments, which is where a different caller said they believed the pair was associated with a stolen 2011 Kia Sportage — police determined that the car was stolen on Sunday from the 2900 Block of W. Powell Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects attempted to elude police, but were unsuccessful and were taken into custody, authorities said.

In the ensuing investigation, Gresham police say a sergeant located a large set of over 200 keys — along with other equipment linked to the burglary at the Columba Trails Apartments on Sunday.

During the Columbia Trails burglary, two unidentified suspects broke into the building at night and stole the keys, as well as several electronic devices, according to police.

