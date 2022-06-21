PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are releasing new details after a bullet hit the Portland Spirit cruise vessel on the Willamette River.

Portland police say the call came in just after 9 p.m. Monday from officials on board the vessel that a bullet had hit a window as it was sailing with passengers.

A passenger, identified as a 71-year-old man, was initially reported as injured, but officers at the scene learned no one had been hit by a bullet, and that the man was likely hit by glass that broke when the bullet went through the window.

Investigators say the Portland Spirit was heading north on the Willamette River between the Burnside and Morrison bridges when the bullet came through an east-facing window. The Eastbank was searched by officers, but no arrests have been made. A bullet has been recovered as evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-165178.

The investigation is ongoing.