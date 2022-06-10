PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have released new details on the human remains found in Lane County on May 26 as the active investigation into the suspicious death continues.

The remains were found in a wooded area not far from the road were near West Boundary Road east of Lowell, authorities said. Investigators arrived at the scene and the medical examiner determined the remains were human.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to a woman likely aged anywhere from 30 to 50 years old.

The woman’s identification has been difficult to discern because her remains were there for “several weeks” before being found, authorities said. She is believed to have had dark hair and stood between 5 feet and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

She was found with a white Huf shirt with green stripes that had the sleeves torn off, and a light-colored elephant print shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541.682.4150 option 1.