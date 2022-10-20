PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating another stabbing in the Hollywood neighborhood after finding a man injured on a MAX platform Thursday.

Just after midnight, officers and medical personnel responded to the MAX stop at Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 41st Avenue where they found a man stabbed in his torso. The man was rushed to a local hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

By the time officials arrived at the scene, they said the suspect had already fled. PPB did not immediately release any suspect information but said the investigation is ongoing.

This comes just four days after 38-year-old James Hera was arrested for stabbing a man and woman in the same vicinity.

Officers provided first aid to both victims but said the man, 30-year-old Nathan Dotson, succumbed to his injuries. PPB said the woman was hospitalized but is expected to survive.