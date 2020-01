Officers scour a neighborhood in North Portland, looking for evidence of gunfire, Jan. 8, 2020. (KOIN)

Gunfire was reported in the 5800 block of North Michigan Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reports of shots fired in North Portland drew a swift police presence on Wednesday night.

Gunfire was reported in the 5800 block of North Michigan Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Portland police confirmed an investigation centered around the Plaza Townhomes was underway but offered no further details.

A resident in the area told KOIN 6 News they heard three shots followed by the sound of a car driving off.

