Police say a gas station employee gave them information about the store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Four men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police say they robbed a Chevron in Salem with the help of a gas station employee.

Salem police say two men entered the convenience store at 2300 SE Commercial Street just before midnight Tuesday, and one of them pointed a gun while demanding cash. An employee identified as Gabriel Ray Firkins allegedly gave them information about the store to help with the crime.

The suspects fled the scene, officials say, and patrol officers found them several hours later using descriptions from witnesses.

With a search warrant, detectives say they found “two handguns, cash and other evidence from the robbery” inside the car.

According to the Salem Police Department, 18-year-old Firkins, 31-year-old Chad Patrick Oxenford, 21-year-old Kyle Ray Peterson, and 22-year-old Jeremiah Sommerlot were arrested on first-degree robbery charges. Their arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

