Police say Astoria family dog was ‘intentionally killed’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Astoria Police are looking for the person or people responsible for killing a family’s pet dog, Saucy. The police department shared their plea on Facebook Saturday morning.

Saucy was first reported missing last Saturday, Feb. 29, according to Astoria Police. Three days later, the small dog was found dead. Police said the pet’s remains were found in the area of 12th Street, between Jerome and Irving.

“Saucy was obviously intentionally killed by an unknown individual(s),” said police in the Facebook post.

The family is now asking for the public’s help in finding who killed their pet Saucy. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Officer Duryea at 503 325-4411.

