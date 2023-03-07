PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police believe the man found shot in the Concordia neighborhood on Monday had broken into a business when an encounter with the owner escalated to a shooting.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m., the burglary suspect, whom authorities haven’t identified, tried breaking into a business on Northeast Columbia Boulevard, east of Northeast 33rd Avenue. During the alleged break-in, police say the suspect and business owner got into a confrontation and shots were fired.

When officials arrived at the scene, the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

The Portland Police Bureau said the owner, who was not hurt in the incident, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be determined by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete, according to PPB.

No other information was immediately released.