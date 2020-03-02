Police say man used fake $20s in stores across Oregon

Ten transactions amounted to more than $5,000-worth of products from Macy's and JCPenny stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit cash to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in towns up and down the Interstate-5 corridor in Oregon.

Tigard police said counterfeit $20 bills were used in stores from Medford to Eugene, Salem, Hillsboro, and Tigard between December 2019 and February 2020. A total of ten transactions amounted to more than $5,000-worth of products from Macy’s and JCPenny stores. Tigard police said the suspect allegedly used $2,000 in counterfeit bills for purchases in Tigard alone.

Tigard Police said the department’s Commercial Crimes Unit detectives were tipped off to the crimes by the retail stores and were able to identify a suspect as 41-year-old Edwin Fuller, a Los Angeles resident.

Local authorities learned that Fuller was due to be released from the Clark County jail. When he was on Feb. 26, Tigard police followed Fuller to the airport and arrested him with the help of Port of Portland Police that afternoon.

Fuller faces ten counts of first-degree forgery, and an additional four counts of theft, according to Tigard Police.

Authorities said they believe he was involved in similar cases in other states, so Tigard’s CCU has shared their investigative findings with a network of other law enforcement agencies and “loss prevention specialists across the country.”