Police search for armed suspect in wooded area near SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police spent the afternoon searching for an armed man that may have been hiding in a wooded area near homes in Southwest Portland.

Police were searching a long stretch of woods between Terwilliger and Barbur near the Chart House restaurant and Southwest Ralston Drive.

One neighbor who lives nearby told KOIN 6 News that officers showed him a picutre of the suspect and asked him to call 911 if he saw them.

“I was just working on a patio the cops came, said Ryan Smith. “Police officers came and I was like woah, what’s going on? You know, because we heard noise out there and the police officer explained to me there was an armed suspect down in the woods area somewhere and they were making all this noise to keep them kind in that place, and not go into other places. kind of pin them down, hopefully, they’ll hunker down.”

It is unknown if the suspect actually fired a gun yet.

Neighbors in the area said they have not heard gunfire, but there there has been a lot of activity in the area.

Smith said it has been a long year because of the pandemic and that people in general are resorting to more violence.

“There’s a lot of activity…not always legal activity,” he said. “I think everybody’s dealing with gunshots in their neighborhoods, it’s a pretty bad problem right now.”

Guy Boileau said he’s also noticed a lot more activity in the area.

“I’m aware there have been issues just down the road and I know historically there has been a lot of theft across the street. I live on a quiet little street, it doesn’t mean I’m immune,” he said.

Boileau said it’s good to know that there are at least people in the community paying attention to what’s happening.