PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities closed an area of Southeast Portland’s Laurelhurst neighborhood to search for three armed suspects early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers say the search is began after they heard shots fired in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. According to PPB, the officers were “unsure if rounds were being fired at them or someone else.”

After identifying the vehicle involved in the shooting and attempting to stop it, police say the driver inside sped away — beginning a pursuit into the the area of Southeast 40th Avenue and East Burnside.

The vehicle crashed and the suspects ran away, officials say, but PPB blocked traffic between Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast 44th Avenue as well as East Burnside to Southeast Ash Street.

The suspects were shortly found in a neighborhood backyard and taken into custody, according to police. The identities of the suspects have yet to be released, and the details of their arrest are not yet known.

There were no known victims in the shooting that took place near 82nd Avenue, but the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-193663.

