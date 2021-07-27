Police search for man tied to fatal hit-and-run in Salem

Woman seen on the van's hood before falling off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed after being involved in a collision with a van in Salem on July 23, and the accused driver remains at large, according to the Salem Police Department.

Witnesses told investigators a woman was seen on the hood of a van traveling south on Church Street. The victim landed on the street and the van, operated by Robert Dornbusch, 53, continued on, police said.

Officers found the woman near the 600 block of Church Street NE with significant injuries.

“Salem Fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but ultimately the woman died at the scene,” SPD said.

The van was eventually located abandoned in a nearby neighborhood. A K-9 team was unable to locate Dornbusch, police said.

The identity of the woman is not being released until her family is notified.

Anyone with information on Dornbusch’s location is asked to call the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.