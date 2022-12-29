PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a pickup truck investigators say was involved in a shooting that occurred two blocks away from the Reed College campus.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting occurred Thursday, Dec. 22 at around 4 p.m. at a home on Southeast 34th Avenue near Southeast Steele Street.

Investigators said the victim was a 47-year-old man and he was shot several times after answering a knock at the door.

Officers at the scene provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. The man is expected to survive.

The Focused Intervention Team and the Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team detectives believe the suspect left the scene in a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram double cab pickup truck. A surveillance camera captured images of the truck. At the time, it had a rolled-up tonneau cover, a white box in the bed, and chrome running boards.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or the crime should email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-338476.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon and they will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500 if the information provided leads to an arrest in an unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.