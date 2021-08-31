Police search for possibly armed carjacking suspect in SE Portland

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching for a possibly armed robbery suspect in SE Portland Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Montavilla residents were told to shelter in place and lock their doors Tuesday morning as Portland police search for a possibly armed robbery suspect.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of “suspicious circumstances” in a parking lot near the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and 92 Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

While en route, police said they learned the caller had been the victim of a carjacking and had found their car which was taken at gunpoint earlier in the morning.

When officers saw the car being driven out of a parking lot, they tried to make a traffic stop but the driver took off. PPB patrol cars eventually surrounded the car, police said, but the suspect got out and fled the scene on foot, running into a neighborhood.

Police have set up a search perimeter. All traffic — including vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian — is blocked on SE 92nd Avenue between Washington Street and Taylor Street. Southeast Washington Street is also blocked at 91st Avenue.

Special Emergency Reaction Team officers responded because authorities believe the suspect is armed. SERT is conducting a slow, careful search for the suspect.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it to 911, police said.

This is a developing story.