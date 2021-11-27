Police search for suspect in Old Town hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a person who they said hit a pedestrian and drove off Saturday morning in Old Town.

The hit-and-run occurred around 10:44 a.m. near the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Davis Street, police said.

The pedestrian has serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said the driver left the scene and hasn’t been found. An investigation is underway.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.