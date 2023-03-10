Authorities ask anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to call 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The search is on for a wanted man who ran away from authorities Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police tell KOIN 6 News they are searching for the man, who is said to be armed with a knife, in the area from East Burnside Street to Northeast Glisan Street and from Northeast 99th Avenue to 100th Avenue. They have not yet shared details as to why the man was wanted in the first place.

Authorities ask anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious within that perimeter to call 911.

This is a developing story.