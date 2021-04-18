Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Woodburn area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Woodburn Police Department launched a search for a man accused of robbing a driver at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

According to WPD, the suspect hitched a ride with a person but was asked to leave the vehicle on multiple occasions. The suspect refused to get out of the car and told the driver he had a gun and demanded the man keep driving, police said.

The victim was able to stop at the intersection of Tulip Avenue and Foxglove Street around 1:30 p.m. after seeing people outside to whom he could signal for help. Soon after, the suspect got out out of the car, fleeing on foot with multiple items from the man’s car.

Police said the suspect was described as, “a heavier set Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, 5’8 – 5’10, wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.”

Anyone who can help identifying the man is urged to contact police immediately.