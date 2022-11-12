PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is reportedly dead after a shooting in Hillsboro early Saturday morning.

Hillsboro Police Department responded to a shooting report near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to contact Detective Becca Venable or Detective Devin Rigo at 503-681-6175.