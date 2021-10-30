Police searching for stolen car suspect, 2 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police detained two people Saturday morning after tracking a stolen car from Vancouver to the Parkrose Heights neighborhood in Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers used GPS to track the car, which took off at high speed before police could fully respond.

Officers laid spike strips, but police said they did not pursue the car and it’s not clear whether the car’s tires were deflated.

Multiple people eventually bailed from the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot, PPB said. Numerous officers cordoned off an area to search for the suspects near the intersection of Northeast Stanton Street and 121st Avenue.

Police have detained two people, but they are searching for at least one more — none of whom have been identified.

PPB did not immediately report any injuries or a description of the car.