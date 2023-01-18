Police say the man pictured broke into a Tigard salon on New Year’s Eve 2022 (Courtesy: Tigard PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.

Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking into a salon off Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest 69th Avenue.

The video shows the man smashing the salon’s glass door, burglarizing the business and then leaving.

Tigard police describes the suspect as wearing shorts, tall socks, tennis shoes, a beanie, a sweatshirt under a vest and gold chain necklaces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-718-2717, or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

This is the second theft case Tigard is investigating from New Year’s Eve, the other being an armed robbery at Foxy’s Bar that also happened along Pacific Highway. That bar was also the target of a break-in Tuesday morning.

Tigard police told KOIN 6 News that there’s been “a wave of ATM thefts and attempted ATM thefts all over the metro area.”