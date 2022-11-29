A surveillance photo of men suspected in the theft of an ATM from a store in North Portland, November 29, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are attempting to track down two individuals who are accused of breaking into a local business and stealing an ATM.

Police say on Tuesday at 4:35 a.m., two people drove a white van through the front of the Fastrak Food Mart at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street. The burglars then allegedly put an ATM located in the store into the back of their van.

The incident was captured on video, which can be viewed here.

According to PPB, the alleged burglars stopped in the parking lot of 12414 East Burnside and attempted to gain access to the cash inside the ATM and started a fire in the process.

One of the suspects was wearing a “distinct” jacket that police believe could help identify the two individuals.

A suspect involved in an ATM burglary on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 was wearing a unique jacket that police believe could help identify them and another suspected individuals. (Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A suspect involved in an ATM burglary on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 was wearing a unique jacket that police believe could help identify them and another suspected individuals. (Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A suspect involved in an ATM burglary on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 was wearing a unique jacket that police believe could help identify them and another suspected individuals. (Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A surveillance photo of men suspected in the theft of an ATM from a store in North Portland, November 29, 2022 (PPB)

Anyone who believes they know who the suspects are, or believes they have information about the case, is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-3408 and reference case number 22-317300.