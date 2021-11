Suspect did not escape with any cash, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a person who tried to rob a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the would-be robber was not successful and didn’t get away with any cash. The suspect escaped before police arrived, PPB said.

Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is underway.