PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man for multiple traffic violations and contacted the U.S. Secret Service after discovering counterfeit money in the individual’s car.

Bike officers with Portland Police Bureau say they contacted a driver of a running vehicle near NW Glisan St. and NW 4th Ave. and allege that he was using drugs. Police say that the driver reversed its course and drove over a police mountain bike, which became stuck under the car.

The driver then drove the wrong way on 4th Ave. before crashing into several parked cars on NW 3rd Ave. He was arrested near NW 4th Ave. and NW Flanders St. after attempting to flee police on foot.

Police say they contacted the Secret Service after discovering counterfeit U.S. currency in the vehicle.

Nobody was injured during this incident and the vehicle was towed.

Anthony M Steinmetz was identified as the driver in this incident and was booked into Multnomah County Jail on three hit-and-run charges, plus interfering with police, theft and eluding. He was also given traffic citations for not having insurance, driving on a suspended license and careless driving.