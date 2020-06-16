Police seek armed man accused of robbing Gresham pot shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police have released the details regarding an armed robbery that took place at a cannabis shop earlier this month.
On June 5, a man with a semi-automatic pistol held up a clerk at Kaleafa Cannabis Dispensary on SE Orient Way, according to police. The man stole several jars of marijuana before fleeing at about 9:30 p.m.
The employee was not injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white male, medium height with a slim build. He was wearing all dark clothing and face was covered by a mask.
GPD said if you have any information about the incident to contact Detective Tim Snider at Tim.Snider@greshamoregon.gov.
