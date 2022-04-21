PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a business in Oregon City on Easter night.

Just before 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oregon City police say a lone suspect stole several items of value from the Honey Baked Ham Company on Warner Milne Road. The person shattered a glass door before entering the business, according to officials.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a camouflaged jacket, white shorts and white tennis shoes. Police said the burglar was seen driving a white four-door Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-008791.