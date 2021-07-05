Police seek help identifying people seen near fatal NE Portland fire

Arson investigators have released photographs of people seen in the area of a July 4, 2021 apartment fire in which two people died. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying people possibly connected to the deadly fire that occurred at a Northeast Portland apartment complex over the weekend.

Reports of an apartment fire at the Heidi Manor at 2226 Northeast Weidler came in around 3:30 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Upon their arrival, crews found two buildings fully involved. The fire was upgraded rapidly ultimately resulting in 4 alarms.

Portland Police Bureau Arson Investigators later confirmed two people died as a result of the fire.

Now, the arson detectives have released pictures of people seen in the area and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them. The PPB says the people in the photos may have useful information.

Anyone who can identify any of these people is asked to call Detective Meredith Hopper at 503.793.9271 or email Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

Witnesses told investigators fireworks were heard in the vicinity of the apartment building but there is no confirmation that was the cause, according to PF&R.

“The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not,” said Fire Chief Sara Boone.” This is a tragic day for our City. I want to first acknowledge the pain and suffering of the victims and their families. I also want to praise the heroic efforts of the firefighters and residents that worked together to save so many victims under extreme conditions. If not for their efforts there would be a much greater loss.”

Boone spoke Sunday afternoon at a press conference and said, “This tragedy was preventable.” She did not go into detail as to how the fire could have been prevented and said the investigation must be completed before they release more information.

“This was a fire that had rapid fire spread through multiple units, people jumping out the window, people walking through, people that had coded,” she said.

She said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene.

A GoFundMe was created for one of the survivors, Willita Ross, who lost her home in the fire. To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.