Police seek help identifying theft suspects caught on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin police are asking for the pubic’s help identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing from a local business.
The suspects were caught on camera just before 3 a.m. on July 5. They were seen taking locaters from a business, which are worth about $7,500 each. They were then seen driving a white truck with a black rack attached, according to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to reach out to police at 503.691.4800 and reference case number 20-11227. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can call 503.691.0285 or submit one online.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.