Police seek help identifying theft suspects caught on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin police are asking for the pubic’s help identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing from a local business.

The suspects were caught on camera just before 3 a.m. on July 5. They were seen taking locaters from a business, which are worth about $7,500 each. They were then seen driving a white truck with a black rack attached, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to reach out to police at 503.691.4800 and reference case number 20-11227. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can call 503.691.0285 or submit one online.