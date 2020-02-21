Police seek help locating suspect wanted in 14 robberies

The suspect is accused of robbing stores in Portland, Vancouver, Gresham and Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man suspected of robbing over a dozen retail stores in Portland and Vancouver metro area.

Authorities say the suspect has focused on a specific retail store chain, targeting fragrance merchandise. There have been 14 total burglaries in Vancouver, Gresham, Hillsboro and Portland that are linked to the same suspect. The man in question has been seen on security cameras.

The suspect appears to be a black, adult man in his 20s, according to officials. He has a slim to medium build, a goatee and a medium to light complexion.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text 360.518.4101. or contact Vancouver PD at 360.487.7355.