Police seek help solving homicide of 19-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are seeking the public’s help in solving the deadly shooting of a young man that took place earlier this month.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting at N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Upon their arrival, officers found the shooting victim and had him taken to a hospital.

Sunday night, police released an update saying the victim, 19-year-old Alexander Douglas Martinson, of Fairview, had died at a hospital. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Martinson died as a result of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. They can contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871. The case number is 21-166670.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers of Oregon.