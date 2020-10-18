Police seek info after 3 men targeted in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for information from the public following a shooting in the Cully neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Evidence of gunfire was found outside of a corner market at KE Killingsworth Street and NE Cully Boulevard around 4 p.m., but police said officers did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

In their investigation, officers later learned that three men were the targets of the shooting. They reportedly ran off when the gunfire started. Police say they have not been contacted by the victims. It is unclear if anyone was wounded.

While a suspect or suspects have not been identified, police said the shooting involved a car that was described as “a light-colored sedan.”

Assault detectives are looking for statements from the men who were targeted, as well as anyone else who witnessed the shooting. Detectives can be reached at 503 823-0400. Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers via email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov in reference to case number 20-315133.