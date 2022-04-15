PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a man in March.

Around 9:30 p.m. March 27, PPB was dispatched to a report of a shooting near Northeast Milton Street and NE 82nd Avenue. On the scene, police found Mohamed suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, however he did not survive. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide from the gunshot wound.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to reach out. Crime stoppers of Oregon offers up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, and note tipsters can remain anonymous.

During a vigil, community members said the 39-year-old fled violence to live peacefully in the U.S. He was also a father of eight and worked as an Uber driver.