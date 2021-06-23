Police seek new leads in NE Portland homicide

William Kendrick was killed in June of 2021 (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 in rewards for information leading to arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are continuing their efforts to find the person who shot and killed a man in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood last week.

On Monday, police identified William Kendrick, 36, as the man found June 17 in the 4800 block of NE Glisan Street. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Kendrick, determining that he died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators said a crime scene in the 7400 block of NE Glisan Street was linked to Kendrick’s death.

The investigation remains open.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding here.

Thursday night’s deadly shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood was one of three reported shootings that night.