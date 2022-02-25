Have you seen Birdie?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking for the community’s help in locating Birdie the dog after a thief stole a vehicle with the pet still inside Friday morning.

According to police, the dog’s owner parked their KIA off NE 20th Ave in Portland around 8:00 a.m., when a suspect took-off with the both the car and Birdie.

“We need help finding Birdie,” PPB stated in a tweet. “If you see the car or Birdie, please call police.”

“Birdie” the dog. Missing Feb. 25. 2022 (Courtesy PPB)

Law enforcement described the stolen car as a black KIA Niro.

Based on a flier obtained by KOIN 6 News, Birdie is a 40lb female bull terrier mix, with a “cow print’ patterned coat and a friendly disposition.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen car or Birdie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Portland Police.