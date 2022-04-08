PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a man from seven years ago.

On April 8, 2015, officers reportedly checked on a man that was down on the ground near SW Naito Parkway. PPB said Michael Harvey was found deceased under the Morrison Bridge.

An autopsy determined the 60-year-old died from blunt force trauma and his death was considered a homicide.

Officials said Harvey, who was houseless, may have argued with another houseless man before he died. The suspect is described as a white man between 30-40 years old and is believed to be houseless.

PPB with the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest of any unsolved felony crime.

To submit an anonymous tip visit crimestoppersoforegon.com.