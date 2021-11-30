Police seek public’s help in NW Glisan shooting, reward offered

by: Hailey Dunn

Anthony McNaughton (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the homicide of Anthony McNaughton from November 2020.

McNaughton was shot on November 27, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. at Northwest Glisan Street and Broadway, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Once authorities arrived he was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital where he later died from the two gunshots.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest of any unsolved felony crime.

Anyone with information regarding any unsolved felony crime is asked to submit a secure and anonymous tip at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

