PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office seeks more information on the 1982 murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kalama, Washington.

The morning of April 20, 1982, 8-year-old Chila Silvernails walked down her driveway on Martin’s Bluff Road to wait for the school bus, but when the bus arrived she wasn’t there, police said.

She was reported missing that night after her mother learned she didn’t go to school.

The next day, police found the girl’s body near Shirley Gordon Road and learned she was murdered.

Despite hundreds of interviews during the investigation, police were unable to find her killer.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the case and are reexamining evidence.

Police believe there are people with information on the case who have not come forward or withheld information about her murder.

“We need you to come forward. An innocent child was murdered, and she deserves justice,” Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Caity Neill at 360-577-3092.

Anonymous information on the case can be submitted here.