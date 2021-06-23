Police seek suspect in Vancouver bar smash and grab burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes to catch multiple suspects from a smash and grab burglary at a Vancouver bar.

One person was seen breaking the front door to NW Liquid Gold on NE 4th Plane Boulevard just after 5 a.m. and subsequently stole multiple items.

CCSO said the suspects left the area in a possible stolen Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep with Oregon plates 045MCP.

The suspects were also reported to have been armed, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.