Police seek suspect who fled NW 4th and Burnside shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for people involved in a shooting that left one person wounded near NW 4th Avenue and Burnside Street.

The Portland Police Bureau says two groups in separate cars got into a fight Saturday evening, and one person fired a gun. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers recovered both cars and one gun, but are still looking for the people involved. Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene on foot.

PPB is conducting an investigation.