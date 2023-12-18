PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for potential victims of a Portland foot doctor who stands accused of fondling one woman without her consent during her podiatry exams at Eastside Foot & Ankle in Northeast Portland in May of 2022 and sexually abusing another in January of 2023.

Following a year-long investigation by the Portland Police Bureau, a grand jury indicted 49-year-old Brian Bowen on multiple charges on Dec. 6, 2023. The charges include one felony and three misdemeanor counts of sex abuse. Bowen was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Dec. 15.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the DA’s Office and Portland Police are asking any other patients who have had similar experiences with Dr. Bowen to come forward,” PPB stated in a press release.

PPB has released a photo of Bowen, which investigators say may help potential victims identify their abuser. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact PPB.