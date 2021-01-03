Police seeking suspect in Hazelwood shooting that left one injured

One person seriously injured during New Year's Day shooting in Hazelwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said they are searching for a suspect or suspects related to a shooting that occurred in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on New Year’s Day where one victim was seriously injured.

On Friday at 2:45 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Southeast 146th Avenue. They located a victim with serious injuries upon arrival. Officers immediately offered medical assistance until paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is being released.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to email the Portland Police Bureau with reference case number 21-133.

Up to $2,500 cash reward is also offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for any information reported to them that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. The tips can also be submitted anonymously.