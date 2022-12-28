PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested in Salem on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the alleged illegal sale of drugs and firearms, according to the Salem Police Department.

The police department said 45-year-old Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez and 50-year-old Silvia Rodriguez Diaz were arrested during a traffic stop. Officials said the two were lodged into Multnomah County Jail pending federal drug trafficking charges after detectives found two loaded handguns, plastic bags of fentanyl pills and money inside the vehicle.

A search warrant at the residence Hernandez and Diaz shared, on High Street Southeast, revealed over $63,000, nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine, over 15 pounds of cocaine, approximately 55,000 fentanyl pills, over two pounds of heroin, 26 guns and a 3-D printer, officials said.

A search warrant at the residence Hernandez and Diaz shared, on High Street Southeast, revealed over $63,000, nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine, over 15 pounds of cocaine, approximately 55,000 fentanyl pills, over two pounds of heroin, 26 guns and a 3-D printer, officials said. December 28, 2022 (Courtesy Salem Police Department).

A search warrant at the residence Hernandez and Diaz shared, on High Street Southeast, revealed over $63,000, nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine, over 15 pounds of cocaine, approximately 55,000 fentanyl pills, over two pounds of heroin, 26 guns and a 3-D printer, officials said. December 28, 2022 (Courtesy Salem Police Department).

Authorities said just under $700,000-worth of narcotics were seized in the investigation.

“Preventing illicit drugs from spreading in our city and illegal firearms from fueling violence is a top priority,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. “Yesterday’s arrest is an example of the incredible work being done by our detectives through the Safe Streets Project which can only be accomplished thanks to our federal partners.”