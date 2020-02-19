Police seize cash, meth in SE Portland traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop in Southeast Portland has resulted in one arrest and the confiscation of cash and methamphetamine.
Police received a tip about a man involved in drug activity in a vehicle. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, responding officers stopped the vehicle in the 10500 block of SE Stark Street. During the stop, officers found 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,605 in cash.
The driver was arrested, however his name and charges have not been released because the investigation is ongoing.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.