Police seize cash, meth in SE Portland traffic stop

Police discovered $1,605 in cash and 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop in Southeast Portland has resulted in one arrest and the confiscation of cash and methamphetamine.

Police received a tip about a man involved in drug activity in a vehicle. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, responding officers stopped the vehicle in the 10500 block of SE Stark Street. During the stop, officers found 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,605 in cash.

The driver was arrested, however his name and charges have not been released because the investigation is ongoing.