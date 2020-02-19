Police seize cash, meth in SE Portland traffic stop

Crime

Police discovered $1,605 in cash and 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop in Southeast Portland has resulted in one arrest and the confiscation of cash and methamphetamine.

Police received a tip about a man involved in drug activity in a vehicle. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, responding officers stopped the vehicle in the 10500 block of SE Stark Street. During the stop, officers found 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,605 in cash.

The driver was arrested, however his name and charges have not been released because the investigation is ongoing.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget