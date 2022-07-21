PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a shooting death after finding a woman dead inside of a vehicle on Thursday, Salem Police Department said.

At 6:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check along Portland Road NE, officials said. On the scene, police found the woman, who has not been identified, slumped over inside a vehicle.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation shows she died as a result of gun violence.

“Our detectives are working diligently on this case. At this time there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public,” said acting-in-capacity Deputy Chief Michael Bennett who currently oversees the Investigations Division.