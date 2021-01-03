Police: Shooting investigation underway in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau said a shooting investigation is underway in Northeast Portland.

On Saturday, at 2:45 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment at the 13400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a victim, whose condition is not being released at the moment. One person was detained related to the case, officials said.

Detectives are on the scene, along with forensic investigators, for what is still the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Broughton at his email or 503 823 8774 or Detective Rico Beniga at his email or 503 823 0457.

This is a developing story.