Police: Shots fired, 2 men threaten driver near Castle Rock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after a road rage incident near Castle Rock, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of shots fired came in near Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road Saturday. Responding CCSO deputies arrived on scene and apprehended two men identified by multiple witnesses as having pointed pistols at occupants of a truck. Witnesses told deputies at least one of the suspects fired a shot.

CCSO said Terry G. Middleton of Napavine and Jack L. Ritter of Salkum were reportedly seen driving on both sides of a truck driven by a Castle Rock man. Witnesses reported Middleton, 70, and Ritter, 63, were pointing pistols at the truck’s occupants and forced the vehicle to a stop.

“The occupants of the truck stated both suspects pointed their guns at them and threatened to kill them,” CCSO said. “Middleton reportedly pointed his pistol at the truck driver’s head, then fired a shot near the vehicle during the confrontation.”

Middleton was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of two counts of Assault 1st Degree; two counts of Felony Harassment; and one count of Drive-by Shooting. Ritter was charged with all of the same crimes except for the Drive-by Shooting.

Both firearms were recovered and placed into evidence.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known if the two suspects knew each other or the driver of the truck.