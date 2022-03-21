Joann Mardis died a week after being struck by two cars while driving in her F-150 truck in July 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are facing manslaughter charges stemming from a deadly 2020 crash that was the result of speed racing, authorities say.

On July 19, 2020, Joann Mardis had just left for her shift at Elmer’s Cafe in her F-150 truck when she was seriously injured in a crash in Northeast Portland. She had been turning right onto NE 122nd Avenue near Russell Street when a car slammed into her. Her daughter, Alexandria Doyal, said the force “spun my mom’s truck out and another car hit her from the other side.”

Joann sustained two broken legs, broken ribs, a fractured hip and damage to her spine. She had multiple surgeries — but sadly, they were not enough. Joann died on July 27, 2020.

Now, about 20 months later, Portland police say investigators have determined this fatal crash was the result of a speed racing incident.

The two drivers allegedly involved, 32-year-old Vladimir Pavlov and 20-year-old McKinley Faria, have both been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and face charges of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Faria is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon, while Pavlov is expected in court on Tuesday.

No further details are available at this time.