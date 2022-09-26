PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Helens Police Department has made an arrest following multiple reports of vehicle break-ins.

On Monday morning, the police department received reports of a suspicious person in the Summit View Drive area. When officers arrived, they were notified that neighbors had followed the person to a nearby wooded area where they were thought to be hiding.

Police had also received reports of vehicle break-ins, in which the perpetrator allegedly stole personal items including a handgun.

SHPD conducted a search in the area, setting up a perimeter and deploying their K9 dog Ryder. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Devere Wind Sanchez, came out of hiding after Ryder was deployed. Sanchez was then taken into custody without incident.

According to SHPD, the handgun was among the stolen personal items found on the scene.

Sanchez is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on counts of first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, along with multiple outstanding warrants out of Multnomah County. Authorities say this is an active investigation and there could be further charges.

SHPD says that anyone who lives in the Summit View Drive and Bachelor Flat Road area who has had their vehicle broken into or property stolen on Monday should contact the police department at 503-397-1521.