PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are requesting public assistance in their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run from earlier this month.

On Monday, April 4, 47-year-old Angela Boyd was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the 4600 block of SE Powell Blvd.

The driver fled the scene and has yet to be located. Police say that physical evidence and surveillance footage suggest that the suspect’s car is a late model dark gray Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek with a rooftop carrier and black wheels, with extensive front-end damage.

Portland Police Bureau has released the surveillance video of the deadly collision in an attempt to gain more information about the vehicle and driver.

If anyone has information about this incident, the driver, or the vehicle involved, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503)823-2103.