Stolen vehicles, a gun and fentanyl pills were recovered in a Portland Police Bureau investigation at Eastport Plaza. (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple stolen vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

According to PPB’s East Precinct, blue fentanyl pills were also seized in the bust.

Photos provided from the bureau show the loaded firearm, which police said was illegally possessed.

Police did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the reported thefts.